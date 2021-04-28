Wood Casement Windows Beautify Gloria Dei Pathways at Warrington

Gloria Dei Pathways at Warrington highlights what Pella can do for you. This was one of our first projects to showcase Pella Lifestyle Series wood windows. We were able to maximize aesthetics and comfort in this state-of-the-art senior living community by utilizing a combination of fixed and operable casement windows with blinds integrated between the glass. This innovative placement of the blinds in a hinged glass panel helps you to avoid troublesome strings and any need to constantly clean your blinds. With a simple slide, the blinds can go up, down, and be turned to your preferred angle.

Spandrel Glass was also featured on this project to give the look of a continuous and seamless structure. This glass is made to be opaque to hide structural features between the floors of the building from being seen from the exterior. We were able to make these glass units look like one large combination with the implementation of a steel tube to provide the necessary structure while keeping sight lines tight and appealing to the eye.

Our Lifestyle Series combines innovative technology, exceptional performance and styling flexibilities to provide this building with a place that residents can call home. Gloria Dei Pathways at Warrington will be able to give a high level of care, comfort and security with this building. We were privileged to be able to help bring this building to life with our Lifestyle Series windows.