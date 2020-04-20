Wood Replacement Windows Enhance Wilmington Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on April 20, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Wilmington, DE
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This Wilmington, Delaware, homeowner had old wood windows that were failing in terms of energy efficiency and were starting to look old and faded.
The homeowner has a brick home and was concerned about the replacement process affecting the look of the brick.
We were able to do a pocket replacement with both our Architect and Lifestyle series wood windows to match the original look of the home and leave the brick unaffected. The new wood double-hung windows upgrade the home both in terms of energy efficiency and aesthetics. The homeowners love the renovation!
