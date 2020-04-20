<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood Replacement Windows Enhance Wilmington Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on April 20, 2020

Front exterior view of brick home with all-new wood double-hung windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Wilmington, DE

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Wood Windows

This Wilmington, Delaware, homeowner had old wood windows that were failing in terms of energy efficiency and were starting to look old and faded.

The homeowner has a brick home and was concerned about the replacement process affecting the look of the brick.

We were able to do a pocket replacement with both our Architect and Lifestyle series wood windows to match the original look of the home and leave the brick unaffected. The new wood double-hung windows upgrade the home both in terms of energy efficiency and aesthetics. The homeowners love the renovation!

