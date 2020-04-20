Wood Replacement Windows Enhance Wilmington Home

This Wilmington, Delaware, homeowner had old wood windows that were failing in terms of energy efficiency and were starting to look old and faded.

The homeowner has a brick home and was concerned about the replacement process affecting the look of the brick.

We were able to do a pocket replacement with both our Architect and Lifestyle series wood windows to match the original look of the home and leave the brick unaffected. The new wood double-hung windows upgrade the home both in terms of energy efficiency and aesthetics. The homeowners love the renovation!