Wood Replacement Windows Maintain Historical Integrity of Hockessin Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on August 28, 2019

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Hockessin, DE

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Wood Windows

This Hockessin, Delaware, homeowner needed new windows for their beautiful brick home that would be more energy efficient.

The homeowners were concerned about replacing in a brick home and that the replacement couldn't match the original and historic look of the home.

We installed beautiful wood Architect Series® windows that match the original look of the home perfectly while greatly increasing the energy efficiency.

