Wood Replacement Windows Maintain Historical Integrity of Hockessin Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on August 28, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Hockessin, DE
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This Hockessin, Delaware, homeowner needed new windows for their beautiful brick home that would be more energy efficient.
The homeowners were concerned about replacing in a brick home and that the replacement couldn't match the original and historic look of the home.
We installed beautiful wood Architect Series® windows that match the original look of the home perfectly while greatly increasing the energy efficiency.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.