Wood Window Design for Kennett Square New Construction

This project started in the showroom when the customer came in with a need for windows for this new construction home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. The homeowner wanted windows that were well engineered and fit within his budget without having to sacrifice the aesthetic he was looking for.

For this home, we worked with the customer to design his new windows and we decided on wood windows with simulated divided-light grilles. These features allow for a traditional look and in the end, the owner was thrilled with his Pella windows.