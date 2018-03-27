Wood Window Replacement With Historic Original Trim
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on March 27, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Philadelphia, PA
Age of Structure:
Early 1900's
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of house
Products Used:
The homeowner of this historic Philadelphia brick home needed to replace their windows, but wanted to keep the original trim from the early 1900's. The new wood double-hung windows fit perfectly and we were able to utilize the original trim.
