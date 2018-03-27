<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood Window Replacement With Historic Original Trim

Geoff Geibel

on March 27, 2018

original 1900's trim kept on vinyl window replacement

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Philadelphia, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Early 1900's

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of house

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Wood Windows

The homeowner of this historic Philadelphia brick home needed to replace their windows, but wanted to keep the original trim from the early 1900's. The new wood double-hung windows fit perfectly and we were able to utilize the original trim.




