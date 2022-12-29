Wood Windows For Historic Homes
For many homeowners, the goal of their window replacement project is to install new windows while also maintaining the aesthetic of their traditional home. Discover why Pella wood windows are an efficient, stylish choice that will effortlessly match your home’s design.
Customize Your Window Design
One of the benefits of Pella wood windows is that there are many ways you can customize your windows’ style and colors.
For example, Pella double-hung windows are often installed in historic homes because their design, architectural symmetry and traditional charm enhance a home’s curb appeal. Additional style features include grilles and half-circles and arches, both of which can maximize the light entering your home.
Pella Reserve – Traditional wood windows are also designed with historic elements and authentic hardware such as putty profile, through-stile construction, and integral light technology. These windows are another popular choice for homeowners with historic homes.
For color options, you have a multitude of hues to choose from. If you want a more unique look, opt for color staining, a technique which showcases the stunning natural wood and skilled craftsmanship used to create your windows.
Enjoy Long-Lasting Durability and Money-Saving Efficiency
Our wood windows are not just stylish, they are efficient and durable too. The aluminum cladding design protects your wood windows from harsh elements, including moisture, decay and termite damage. This feature is available in different colors so it’s easy to find one that matches your home’s style.
In addition, our wood windows are energy-efficient. This helps keep your home at a comfortable temperature no matter the weather and can help lower your energy bills. Our Lifestyle Series wood windows also reduce exterior noise so you can enjoy peace and quiet in your home.
Wood Windows Projects in Pennsylvania and Delaware
New double-hung wood windows completely transformed this Havertown, PA home. We installed wood windows in the home’s kitchen, which paired beautifully with the marble countertops and cabinets, giving the white kitchen a unique accent while preserving its aesthetic.
This Coatesville, PA home had an old bow window with bulky blinds that darkened the living room. The homeowners wanted to modernize and brighten the space. Our team replaced the bow window with a wood bay window. This allowed for more natural light to enter and brighten the room.
This beautiful brick home in Hockessin, DE, was in need of new energy-efficient windows. We installed wood windows to achieve this goal while also matching the home’s original look and maintaining the historic appeal.
This Wilmington, DE home had windows that were over thirty years old. The homeowners wanted new windows that required less maintenance. The solution was to install the easy-to-use wood aluminum-clad windows and bow windows. The new windows look beautiful against the red brick home and are easy to maintain.
Wood windows are an excellent choice for traditional and historic homes. We have many style options to choose from. Schedule a free consultation to get started on your replacement windows.
