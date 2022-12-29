Wood Windows For Historic Homes

For many homeowners, the goal of their window replacement project is to install new windows while also maintaining the aesthetic of their traditional home. Discover why Pella wood windows are an efficient, stylish choice that will effortlessly match your home’s design.

Customize Your Window Design

One of the benefits of Pella wood windows is that there are many ways you can customize your windows’ style and colors.

For example, Pella double-hung windows are often installed in historic homes because their design, architectural symmetry and traditional charm enhance a home’s curb appeal. Additional style features include grilles and half-circles and arches, both of which can maximize the light entering your home.

Pella Reserve – Traditional wood windows are also designed with historic elements and authentic hardware such as putty profile, through-stile construction, and integral light technology. These windows are another popular choice for homeowners with historic homes.

For color options, you have a multitude of hues to choose from. If you want a more unique look, opt for color staining, a technique which showcases the stunning natural wood and skilled craftsmanship used to create your windows.