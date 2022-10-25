Wood Windows Were an Amazing Solution for This Historic New Jersey Storefront

This historic storefront in Haddonfield, NJ, needed a window replacement. They chose our Pella Reserve wood exterior fixed casement windows.

The building went through rigorous field measuring to ensure that our windows matched the existing angles and openings so that the new windows would seamlessly fit into place. These new, large windows in the storefront bring in lots of natural light and let passing customers look at what the shop has to offer.

Overall, this space turned out beautifully and the color and style of the windows suit the building's historic aesthetic.