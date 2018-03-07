<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wrought Iron Detail for European Flair

Geoff Geibel

on March 7, 2018

Iron grilles used on fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front Door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Door

The customer wanted an entry door with European style. They chose a fiberglass entry door in Morning Sky Gray with obscure glass. We added the wrought iron detail for a European flair. It was one of the most unique and fun doors our sales rep, Josh Padgett, has ever helped to design! It's always great to help a customer's vision come to life. 



