Wrought Iron Detail for European Flair
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on March 7, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Area of Structure Involved:
Front Door
Products Used:
The customer wanted an entry door with European style. They chose a fiberglass entry door in Morning Sky Gray with obscure glass. We added the wrought iron detail for a European flair. It was one of the most unique and fun doors our sales rep, Josh Padgett, has ever helped to design! It's always great to help a customer's vision come to life.
