Pella Windows for York Home New Addition
on October 17, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
York, PA
Age of Structure:
20 years old
Area of Structure Involved:
Additional Dining Room
Products Used:
With holidays coming up, these York, Pennsylvania, homeowners wanted to add an addition to their 20-year-old home to better entertain their guests. The main focus of this project was to match the new windows with the current windows already in the home.
The homeowners chose to install vinyl double-hung windows. The new addition was in the dining room, so the homeowners decided to add a set of hinged French patio doors as well to open up to the patio.
