<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Pella Windows for York Home New Addition

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on October 17, 2018

vinyl window replacement in york home

Project Scope

With holidays coming up, these York, Pennsylvania, homeowners wanted to add an addition to their 20-year-old home to better entertain their guests. The main focus of this project was to match the new windows with the current windows already in the home.

The homeowners chose to install vinyl double-hung windows. The new addition was in the dining room, so the homeowners decided to add a set of hinged French patio doors as well to open up to the patio.


york pa home new addition with new vinyl windows and patio door side

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now