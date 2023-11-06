Williams' Residence

The homeowners wanted to update different areas of their home including the kitchen and pets’ room. Their objectives included removing rotting wood, enhancing security, and ensuring that the new units seamlessly matched their other 20-year-old Pella doors. The project presented unique challenges, including accepting the solution of one large, fixed-door unit doubling as a window. The new doors also needed to be configured with the older, smaller-than-normal, double doors.

The project’s end result was a standard-sized single door complete with a sidelight as one of the openings. In the second opening, a generous fixed unit was incorporated, designed to accommodate the pets while also serving as a functional window.

The exterior color was thoughtfully matched to the older Pella doors in the living room, creating a harmonious look. The exposed wood, including the exterior trim, was replaced with a Pella frame expander, resulting in a polished and secure finish. Security was significantly improved with the installation of a multipoint lock.