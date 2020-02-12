Architect Series Windows Fit Historic Look of The Attwater Hotel
on February 12, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Commercial
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Newport, RI
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole building
Products Used:
The Attwater Hotel in Newport, Rhode Island, is part of a small chain of boutique hotels catering to the town's upscale clientele. Because of its proximity to historic districts and the historical significance of the building, the architect, Gregory Yalanis, selected Pella Architect Series windows.
Black double-hung windows complement the Victorian decor of The Attwater and fit the distinctive look the hotel was seeking.
