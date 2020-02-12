<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Architect Series Windows Fit Historic Look of The Attwater Hotel

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England

on February 12, 2020

Black double-hung windows on the front of The Attwater in Newport, RI

Project Scope

The Attwater Hotel in Newport, Rhode Island, is part of a small chain of boutique hotels catering to the town's upscale clientele. Because of its proximity to historic districts and the historical significance of the building, the architect, Gregory Yalanis, selected Pella Architect Series windows. 

Black double-hung windows complement the Victorian decor of The Attwater and fit the distinctive look the hotel was seeking.

Project Gallery

