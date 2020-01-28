<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Architect Series Windows & Doors Suit 1746 Home

Pella Windows & Doors of Southern New England

on January 28, 2020

Exterior view of wood double-hung windows on a shingle-style home

Project Scope

This unique project in West Tisbury, Massachusetts involved a complete remodel of an old farmhouse which was originally constructed in 1746. In an effort to preserve the traditional aesthetics and wood-sided construction, Hilary Grannis of HG Design Group specified Pella® Architect Series wood windows and doors.

Pella's patented integrated light technology offers a high-performance non-glare foam spacer bar. When combined with interior and exterior permanently applied muntins, Pella's spacer bar contributes to state-of-the-art energy efficiency as well as traditional aesthetics.

Project Gallery

