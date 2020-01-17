Bancroft on the Bluffs Renovated with Architect Series Windows
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Newport County, RI
Area of Structure Involved:
Full home renovation
Products Used:
We partnered with Saltonstall Architects and Silva Building Contractors on a full renovation of the John Bancroft Estate. The renovation turned the estate into ten luxury condominiums but adhered to the building's original shingle-style design.
Saltonstall Architects chose Pella Architect Series aluminum-clad wood windows with integrated light technology for this project. The Pella representative was Greg Noblet.
Project Gallery
