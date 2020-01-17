<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Bancroft on the Bluffs Renovated with Architect Series Windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Newport County, RI

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Full home renovation

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

We partnered with Saltonstall Architects and Silva Building Contractors on a full renovation of the John Bancroft Estate. The renovation turned the estate into ten luxury condominiums but adhered to the building's original shingle-style design.

Saltonstall Architects chose Pella Architect Series aluminum-clad wood windows with integrated light technology for this project. The Pella representative was Greg Noblet.

