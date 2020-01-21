Architect Series Windows Capture Bay Scenery at Barrington Beach House

A professional couple with a young daughter was looking for a waterfront home close to work. They settled on a 1925 Cape Cod-style home on Barrington Beach. The beach house had been neglected for many years and needed a complete makeover — including new wood windows.

Brewster Thornton Architects devised a modern, open floor plan with an attached garage and a master suite. The Architect Series aluminium-clad wood windows provided stunning sights of Narragansett Bay from every room.

Although not required, Pella Architect Series clad impact-resistant windows were used because of the extreme proximity to the water and the open exposure. Builder Andy Tiplady installed custom copper pans, as he does with all of his waterfront projects. “They never leak,” he says. The salesman was Bob Milligan.