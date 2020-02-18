Beautiful Wood Windows for a Beach Plum Hill Home

The project includes many custom units, including Pella radius casement units and a complementary Synergy eyebrow unit with a reverse curve. These Architect Series wooden windows utilized one of the 27 available cladding colors, Iron Ore with a Seacoast grade paint finish.

All of the windows and doors are high-impact resistant and were manufactured to provide a balance of high-performance and durability in one of the United States' most difficult exposure areas geographically.

Unlike most projects of this size and caliber, the construction schedule and timetable for required completion was extremely aggressive. Pella Windows and Doors provided all of the windows and doors in a timely manner and on schedule, without delaying the construction process.