Black Windows Pop on Cape Cod-Style Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England
on January 28, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Cape & Islands, MA
Products Used:
For the handsome second floor addition to this Cape Cod-style Home in Harwich, Massachusetts, we installed Architect Series double-hung wood windows with black exterior cladding. The black cladding is striking against white trim.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.