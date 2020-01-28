<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Black Windows Pop on Cape Cod-Style Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England

on January 28, 2020

Cape-cod style home with new black wood windows

Project Scope

For the handsome second floor addition to this Cape Cod-style Home in Harwich, Massachusetts, we installed Architect Series double-hung wood windows with black exterior cladding. The black cladding is striking against white trim.

Project Gallery

