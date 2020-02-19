Victorian Windows and Doors Help Restore Boothden to Former Grandeur

Boothden, the name of this estate once owned by the family of John Wilkes Booth, is a seaside Victorian home located in Newport County, Rhode Island. In 2016, this 1880s home underwent a complete restoration.

Andreozzi Architects of Barrington, Rhode Island, designed the project with an eye toward beautiful millwork on the windows and doors. Large expanses of Architect Series wood windows match the Queen Anne style and the red Victorian grilles blend into the surrounding landscape. Custom mahogany patio doors connect the home to its gorgeous surroundings. Every window and door uses impact glazing to help protect against the seaside elements.