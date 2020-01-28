Brick Red Windows for Oak Bluffs Cottage
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England
on January 28, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Oak Bluffs, MA
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole Home
Products Used:
This classic shingle summer cottage on Martha's Vineyard is in the traditional Oak Bluffs style.
We installed all-new wood double-hung windows with brick red exterior cladding.
Project Gallery
