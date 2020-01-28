<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Brick Red Windows for Oak Bluffs Cottage

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England

on January 28, 2020

Front exterior view of shingle-style home with brick-red exterior clad wood windows

Project Scope

This classic shingle summer cottage on Martha's Vineyard is in the traditional Oak Bluffs style.

We installed all-new wood double-hung windows with brick red exterior cladding.

Project Gallery

