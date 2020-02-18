Custom Windows Create Gothic Style for The Smith Center for the Arts

Providence College experienced a growth in student population in the 2010s. Its student arts program was also expanding and the college sought to provide a bridge to the community with the construction of a new Center for the Arts. The Smith Center for the Arts is located on the college's newer West campus and is easily accessed by the public, who are invited to enjoy the State of the Art Theater for performances.

Pella windows are a part of the new building, helping create the custom Gothic storefront arrangements on the front. Pella Architect Series curved top fixed windows and monumental double-hung windows were placed in patterns, with structural reinforcement, to create the 25-foot tall Gothic windows. All details were worked out well ahead of the cast in place concrete Gothic arches, hidden behind the building's brick walls. Now approaching the project's ten year anniversary, the building looks as if it were finished just yesterday.