Fiberglass Windows Fit Needs of Valley View Condos

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England

on February 12, 2020

Front of Valley View Condos with new Impervia fiberglass windows

Project Scope

The condo association at Valley View wanted to replace their 25-year-old aluminum casement windows with a lower maintenance and better functioning window. After extensive research, they went with Pella Impervia fiberglass sliding windows.

Project Gallery

