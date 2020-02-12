Fiberglass Windows Fit Needs of Valley View Condos
on February 12, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Commercial
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Southeastern Massachusetts
Products Used:
The condo association at Valley View wanted to replace their 25-year-old aluminum casement windows with a lower maintenance and better functioning window. After extensive research, they went with Pella Impervia fiberglass sliding windows.
Project Gallery
