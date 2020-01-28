<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Gray Windows & Patio Doors Complete Provencal-Style Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England

on January 28, 2020

Gray wood casement window with traditional grille pattern and transom window

Project Scope

Set on the grounds of a renowned Newport mansion, this Provencal-style home underwent extensive renovation, including replacing original windows and doors.

We installed new wood casement windows and hinged patio doors with traditional grille patterns in a beautiful gray color to maintain the timeless appeal of the home. 

Project Gallery

