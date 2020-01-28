Gray Windows & Patio Doors Complete Provencal-Style Home
Pella Windows & Doors of Southern New England
on January 28, 2020
Set on the grounds of a renowned Newport mansion, this Provencal-style home underwent extensive renovation, including replacing original windows and doors.
We installed new wood casement windows and hinged patio doors with traditional grille patterns in a beautiful gray color to maintain the timeless appeal of the home.
