Architect Series Windows Brighten 2015 HGTV Dream Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England
on February 18, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Martha's Vineyard, MA
Products Used:
This Cape Cod-style vacation home located in Martha's Vineyard was the HGTV Dream Home in 2015. It's a classic Patrick Ahearn residence, taking an elegant twist on the traditional coastal vacation home on the Cape.
Architect Series LX Edition wood windows were used throughout the home to brighten all entertaining spaces. A Seacoast finish cased in Spanish cedar complemented the breezy, neutral color palette of the interior design. Two sets of double French patio doors connect the kitchen to a large entertaining area on the patio.
Project Gallery
