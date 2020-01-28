New Wood Windows Improve Energy Efficiency
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England
on January 28, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Narragansett, RI
Age of Structure:
N/A
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room
Products Used:
This Narragansett, Rhode Island, home had old fixed windows that were no longer efficient.
We replaced the old windows with new wood windows clad in a bright white aluminum. The new windows provide reduced maintenance and enhanced energy efficiency.
Before
After
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.