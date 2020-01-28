<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Wood Windows Improve Energy Efficiency

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England

on January 28, 2020

Project Scope

This Narragansett, Rhode Island, home had old fixed windows that were no longer efficient.

We replaced the old windows with new wood windows clad in a bright white aluminum. The new windows provide reduced maintenance and enhanced energy efficiency. 

Before

Old fixed casement and special-shape windows

After

Exterior view of new white-clad fixed casement and special shape wood windows

