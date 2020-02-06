Outermost House on the Cape & Islands Wows with Architect Series Windows
on February 6, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Cape & Islands, MA
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole Home
Products Used:
Hutker Architects designed a remarkable contemporary home on the water on the Cape in Massachusetts in a very challenging environment. Pella Architect Series wood windows in iron ore with douglas fir interior are installed all throughout the home.
