<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Outermost House on the Cape & Islands Wows with Architect Series Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England

on February 6, 2020

Exterior view of Outermost House with lights on at dusk

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Cape & Islands, MA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole Home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

Hutker Architects designed a remarkable contemporary home on the water on the Cape in Massachusetts in a very challenging environment. Pella Architect Series wood windows in iron ore with douglas fir interior are installed all throughout the home.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now