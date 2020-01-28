Pella Windows & Doors Refresh Dartmouth Home
on January 28, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Dartmouth, MA
Age of Structure:
N/A
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of home
Products Used:
This Dartmouth, Massachusetts, home had an old entry door and wood windows that needed to be replaced.
We installed new Encompass by Pella® vinyl double-hung windows with traditional grille patterns and maintenance-free exterior casing. We also installed a new fiberglass entry door system with a storm door and decorative glass sidelights.
The new windows and door provide enhanced energy efficiency while maintaining the classic look fitting for this New England home.
Project Gallery
