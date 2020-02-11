Located on prime real estate at the base of the Newport Bridge and overlooking Narragansett Bay, Burgin Lambert Architects had an incredible opportunity with the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority building. They also faced great risk, with local wind and weather conditions.

Our commercial team worked with them at the very early stages of this project to arrive at a linear glazing configuration with two horizontal rows of windows that wrap the perimeter of the Newport County building. Working closely with the contractors at E.W. Burman, we delivered mulled, four-window composites to the site with factory-installed mullion reinforcement to save time and add strength to this unique building.