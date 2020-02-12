<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Windows for Ruane Center for the Humanities

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England

on February 12, 2020

Front of the Ruane Center for Humanities at Providence College

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Commercial

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Providence, RI

  • Age of Structure:

    100 years

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole building

As Providence College approached its 100-year anniversary in 2017, college executives sought a new academic building to bring them into their next century.

Pella windows were chosen for the new Ruane Center to blend seamlessly with the Neo-Gothic building design, as the windows and doors were set into precast surrounds. The Pella commercial team worked diligently off-site with the architects — S/L/A/M Collaborative Sullivan — and contractors at Dimeo Construction Company. Prior to any custom windows arriving, we collaborated to ensure that all materials fit effortlessly. Templates, mock walls and installation guidance, were just a few ways we helped save time and avoid unexpected difficulty.

Project Gallery

