New Windows for Ruane Center for the Humanities

As Providence College approached its 100-year anniversary in 2017, college executives sought a new academic building to bring them into their next century.

Pella windows were chosen for the new Ruane Center to blend seamlessly with the Neo-Gothic building design, as the windows and doors were set into precast surrounds. The Pella commercial team worked diligently off-site with the architects — S/L/A/M Collaborative Sullivan — and contractors at Dimeo Construction Company. Prior to any custom windows arriving, we collaborated to ensure that all materials fit effortlessly. Templates, mock walls and installation guidance, were just a few ways we helped save time and avoid unexpected difficulty.