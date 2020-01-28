Sergeant Studio

<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
January 28, 2020

Exterior view of South Dartmouth artist studio renovation

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Dartmouth, MA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Artist studio

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

Pella of Southern New England partnered with Lima Construction to renovate this artist's studio located on the grounds of a private residence in South Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

The Architect Series windows have simulated divided light with grilles in morning sky grey to add a touch of style.

Project Gallery

