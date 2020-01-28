Sergeant Studio
on January 28, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Dartmouth, MA
Area of Structure Involved:
Artist studio
Products Used:
Pella of Southern New England partnered with Lima Construction to renovate this artist's studio located on the grounds of a private residence in South Dartmouth, Massachusetts.
The Architect Series windows have simulated divided light with grilles in morning sky grey to add a touch of style.
Project Gallery
