<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now
Hero3-1800x600.

South Kingstown, RI Windows and Doors

Explore Window and Door Trends in South Kingstown

Nestled on the New England shore, South Kingstown is known for its historic landmarks, scenic beaches, and peaceful countryside. This city has a rich history, which is shown not only by its noteworthy landmarks but also by its architecture. Throughout neighborhoods like West Kingston, Wakefield, Matunuck, Peacedale, and more, you’ll find architectural styles ranging from Colonial, Federal and Greek Revival, Georgian, and Victorian. Explore what window and door trends are happening in South Kingstown.

Getting You Where You Need to Go

South Kingstown Popular Local Trends & Styles

Select Popular Local Trends & Styles in South Kingstown

  • Bay Windows

    Bay Windows

    Many historic homes feature bay windows. While this window style is on-trend, it also offers plenty of other benefits, such as great ventilation and natural light. Plus, since these windows extend beyond the walls, you get extra space in your home for your breakfast nook or reading corner.

  • Sliding Patio Doors

    Sliding Patio Doors

    In addition to their low profile and ease of use, sliding patio doors enable you to maximize your square footage. Because of their ample glass space, sliding glass doors let in plenty of natural light, can make your house feel larger, and give you an open view of the outdoors.
  • Stylish Front Doors
    Stylish Front Doors
    Enhance your home’s front façade with steel or fiberglass entry doors, which can be customized with different hardware and finishes. Our steel entry doors can be manufactured with stains and paints. You can choose a solid front door or add glass in various shapes and sizes to let in natural light. Opt for textured or decorative glass to maintain privacy.

Popular Local Products

PELLA NOW, PAY LATER

0% APR for 36 Months1

PLUS

An Additional Discount Off Your Project2

OR

50% Off Qualifying Installations2

Claim Offer

Let a Pella Expert help you select and install the right products for your home.