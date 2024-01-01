South Kingstown, RI Windows and Doors
Explore Window and Door Trends in South Kingstown
Nestled on the New England shore, South Kingstown is known for its historic landmarks, scenic beaches, and peaceful countryside. This city has a rich history, which is shown not only by its noteworthy landmarks but also by its architecture. Throughout neighborhoods like West Kingston, Wakefield, Matunuck, Peacedale, and more, you’ll find architectural styles ranging from Colonial, Federal and Greek Revival, Georgian, and Victorian. Explore what window and door trends are happening in South Kingstown.
South Kingstown Popular Local Trends & Styles
Bay Windows
Many historic homes feature bay windows. While this window style is on-trend, it also offers plenty of other benefits, such as great ventilation and natural light. Plus, since these windows extend beyond the walls, you get extra space in your home for your breakfast nook or reading corner.
In addition to their low profile and ease of use, sliding patio doors enable you to maximize your square footage. Because of their ample glass space, sliding glass doors let in plenty of natural light, can make your house feel larger, and give you an open view of the outdoors.
Enhance your home's front façade with steel or fiberglass entry doors, which can be customized with different hardware and finishes. Our steel entry doors can be manufactured with stains and paints. You can choose a solid front door or add glass in various shapes and sizes to let in natural light. Opt for textured or decorative glass to maintain privacy.
Popular Local Products
