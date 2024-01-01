<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Plymouth, MA Windows and Doors

Explore Window and Door Trends in Plymouth

One of the oldest cities in the nation, Plymouth is steeped in history — which is clear due to its historic architecture and noteworthy sites. Plymouth, like the rest of the great state of Massachusetts, is home to a range of home styles. Popular architectural designs include Cape Cod, Italianate, Queen Anne, Colonial and Tudor Revival, Ranch, Contemporary, and more. Discover popular window and door trends in Plymouth and surrounding communities like Chiltonville, Cedarville, Micajah Heights, Manomet, Pinehills, and more.

Plymouth Popular Local Trends & Styles

    Many historic homes feature bay windows, which are a combination of three windows that meet at an angle and jut out beyond your walls. This window type gives you extra space inside, enhances natural light, boosts ventilation, and provides a great view of the outdoors.

    If you’re looking to boost natural light and ventilation, awning windows are a great option. These windows can be designed in various finishes and materials, and customized with energy-efficient features.

    Whether you’re looking to update your traditional home or enhance your space, sliding glass doors and multi-slide doors are great options. These doors have a low profile and don’t require extra room to open and close, allowing you to maximize your square footage. Plus, with their expansive glass space, you’re able to enjoy your home’s view along with more natural light and ventilation.

