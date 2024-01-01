Plymouth, MA Windows and Doors

One of the oldest cities in the nation, Plymouth is steeped in history — which is clear due to its historic architecture and noteworthy sites. Plymouth, like the rest of the great state of Massachusetts, is home to a range of home styles. Popular architectural designs include Cape Cod, Italianate, Queen Anne, Colonial and Tudor Revival, Ranch, Contemporary, and more. Discover popular window and door trends in Plymouth and surrounding communities like Chiltonville, Cedarville, Micajah Heights, Manomet, Pinehills, and more.