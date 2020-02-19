<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
South County Victorian Home Restored with Architect Series Windows

February 19, 2020

on February 19, 2020

An extensive remodel of a Victorian home with Architect Series windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    South County, RI

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

Architect Series LX edition wood windows with a modified Victorian grille pattern were used throughout this extensive remodel of a historic waterfront home in South County, Rhode Island.

