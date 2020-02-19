South County Victorian Home Restored with Architect Series Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England
on February 19, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
South County, RI
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole home
Products Used:
Architect Series LX edition wood windows with a modified Victorian grille pattern were used throughout this extensive remodel of a historic waterfront home in South County, Rhode Island.
