Traditional Wood Windows for Pocasset Residence

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England

on January 28, 2020

Whole home exterior view of waterfront home with new wood windows

Project Scope

This seaside residence in Pocasset, Massachusetts on Cape Cod, required windows that matched it's traditional shingle-style aesthetic.

We installed Architect Series wood double-hung windows on the home and carriage house. Top sash traditional grille patterns enhance the classic look.

Project Gallery

