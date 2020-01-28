Traditional Wood Windows for Pocasset Residence
on January 28, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Pocasset, MA
Products Used:
This seaside residence in Pocasset, Massachusetts on Cape Cod, required windows that matched it's traditional shingle-style aesthetic.
We installed Architect Series wood double-hung windows on the home and carriage house. Top sash traditional grille patterns enhance the classic look.
Project Gallery
