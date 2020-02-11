<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Westerly Waterfront Residence Uses Custom Wood Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England

on February 11, 2020

Poolside view of waterfront residence on the South Coast of Rhode Island

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    South County, RI

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

This custom-built summer home on the South Coast of Rhode Island includes beautiful Architect Series wood windows in a custom navy blue color. Integral Light Technology grilles complement the classic look of the shingle-style architecture.

The architect, Nancy Leslie, and builder, Stephen Sullivan — both from Wakefield — created a stunning home with stylish use of windows.

Project Gallery

