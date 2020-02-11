Westerly Waterfront Residence Uses Custom Wood Windows
on February 11, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
South County, RI
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole home
Products Used:
This custom-built summer home on the South Coast of Rhode Island includes beautiful Architect Series wood windows in a custom navy blue color. Integral Light Technology grilles complement the classic look of the shingle-style architecture.
The architect, Nancy Leslie, and builder, Stephen Sullivan — both from Wakefield — created a stunning home with stylish use of windows.
Project Gallery
