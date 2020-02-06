Architect Series Windows Provide Classic Look for Woods Hole Residence

This was one of the first projects in which Integrata Architecture + Construction of Falmouth, Massachusetts, served as both architect and construction manager. They designed a beautiful shingle-style contemporary home with Architect Series wood windows throughout.

Architect Series windows use Pella's patented Integral Light Technology, which incorporates grilles on the inside and outside of the window. Non-glare foam spacers in between the grilles cast a realistic shadow like individual windowpanes would. Foam is more thermally efficient than its thermally conductive metallic counterpart, helping to minimize U-Values while simultaneously maintaining a beautiful, traditional aesthetic.