Architect Series Windows Provide Classic Look for Woods Hole Residence

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England

on February 6, 2020

Exterior view of Woods Hole shingle-style home with Architect Series windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Cape & Islands, MA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole Home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

This was one of the first projects in which Integrata Architecture + Construction of Falmouth, Massachusetts, served as both architect and construction manager. They designed a beautiful shingle-style contemporary home with Architect Series wood windows throughout.

Architect Series windows use Pella's patented Integral Light Technology, which incorporates grilles on the inside and outside of the window. Non-glare foam spacers in between the grilles cast a realistic shadow like individual windowpanes would. Foam is more thermally efficient than its thermally conductive metallic counterpart, helping to minimize U-Values while simultaneously maintaining a beautiful, traditional aesthetic.

Project Gallery

