Architect Series Windows Provide Classic Look for Woods Hole Residence
on February 6, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Cape & Islands, MA
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole Home
Products Used:
This was one of the first projects in which Integrata Architecture + Construction of Falmouth, Massachusetts, served as both architect and construction manager. They designed a beautiful shingle-style contemporary home with Architect Series wood windows throughout.
Architect Series windows use Pella's patented Integral Light Technology, which incorporates grilles on the inside and outside of the window. Non-glare foam spacers in between the grilles cast a realistic shadow like individual windowpanes would. Foam is more thermally efficient than its thermally conductive metallic counterpart, helping to minimize U-Values while simultaneously maintaining a beautiful, traditional aesthetic.
