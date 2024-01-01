<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella Windows & Doors of Greater St. Louis

Contact Details

  • Call (314) 714-0100
  • 17702 Chesterfield Airport RoadChesterfield, MO63005
  • Get Directions

Hours of Operation

  • Monday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Tuesday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Wednesday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Thursday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Friday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Saturday 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
  • Sunday Closed

Pella Windows & Doors of Greater St. Louis

Pella Windows & Doors of St. Louis has been a mainstay of the community for over 60 years, proudly providing first-rate service and quality products to our customers. We are thrilled to also serve the communities of Ladue, Oakville, Lake Saint Louis, St. Peters, O’Fallon, Huntleigh, Belleville, Alton, Florissant, St. Ann, Fairview Heights, Dardenne Prairie, Bridgeton, St. Charles, Clayton, Granite City, Chesterfield, Collinsville and Maryland Heights. 

Easily accessible from US-40, we’re on Chesterfield Airport Road across the street from Regions Bank. If you live downtown, you can get to us quickly and easily by taking I-64 W. And, while you’re at our showroom in Chesterfield, consider stopping by Faust Park to visit the famous Butterfly House. 

The St. Louis window and door experts.

A diverse, dynamic city, St. Louis’ architecture varies widely. Depending on whether you’re spending time in North City or The Central West End, the types of homes you’ll encounter will differ. If you live in Lafayette Square, your property might be a more traditional, French style home. Pella’s variety of rustic and warm wood window types could be the perfect fit for this home style. 

Our team of Pella experts is well aware of the different product needs of the St. Louis area. We have a firm grasp on what products work best in the climate and what styles will be around for the long-haul. When you visit us, we’ll make sure you have the best window and door shopping experience possible. 

Find the best windows and doors for you.

At our Pella Experience Center, you can interact with our quality products firsthand. Finding the window or door best suited for you will be easy with our veteran team and personalized shopping tools. We’re even open on Saturdays so you can stop by when your schedule allows.

Interested in joining the Pella of St. Louis team? Please visit our careers page.

two kids beds with two casement windows between

St. Louis Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

