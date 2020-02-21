3-Panel Sliding Patio Door Opens Up Home to Iconic Vermont Scenery

The homeowner was looking to take the back door from the kitchen and living room area and open up their porch. Putting in a large patio door would really open the living space and bring the back porch into the house, as well as connect the indoors to the incredible Vermont scenery.

While adding significantly more glass, the homeowner wanted to make sure the product performed very well to keep their home cool in the summer and warm in the winter months. Lastly, typical of Vermont, this home was a post-and-beam home with real hardwood beams throughout the home. The last thing the homeowner requested was to make sure the aesthetic of the product matched their home.

The product choice we recommended was the Lifestyle Series 3-panel sliding patio door. This product fit the homeowners needs perfectly. The homeowner had it stained in Golden Oak to match the wood throughout her home. When it came to performance, we went over all the options and designed the patio door in our triple-pane performance package. This gave the homeowner everything she was looking for — a beautiful wood-stained product, great performance ratings, lots of glass and a large sliding door to slide open in the summer to really invite that Vermont feel into her home.

The biggest challenge with this project was the installation. With your typical patio door installation, you usually will not have to do much work — the framing is already done and you're putting a new door in the same size opening as before. Our installation team had to cut out the small back door and the window. They also had to make sure all of the electrical was out of the way. Our installers handled this project with care and did an excellent job at reframing and installing the new sliding patio door.

You can see how the door really opened up the space, brought in light and the Vermont scenery, and naturally looked like it is meant to be a part of the home.