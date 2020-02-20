Charlotte Center Hall Colonial Preserves Charm with Lifestyle Series Windows

This countryside center hall Colonial endured 34 years of harsh weather due to its location on Lake Champlain in Charlotte, Vermont. With minimal shrubbery to break the approaching winds, the original windows became more maintenance and less efficient — causing a headache for the new homeowners. They wanted to replace the windows without changing the details of the exterior or interior trim so that they matched existing windows.

We installed Lifestyle Series double-hung wood windows to preserve the Colonial look of this rural dream home while shrinking the required maintenance. The house kept all of its character throughout the facelift and is the perfect rural escape for this city couple.