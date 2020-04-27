<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Custom Trapezoid Windows Perfect for Rustic Contemporary Home

PostedbyJason Knecht

on April 27, 2020

Interior view of custom wood fixed and awning windows with black interior finish

Project Scope

This new Vermont home has a unique rustic contemporary design that required windows to match.

We installed custom large trapezoid windows on top of other new windows with a black interior finish. Support throughout the wall of windows makes it possible to support the weight of the large trapezoids located on top.

The homeowners are thrilled with the look of their new home and the results of their windows and doors.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

