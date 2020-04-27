Custom Trapezoid Windows Perfect for Rustic Contemporary Home
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Burlington, VT
Age of Structure:
New
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
This new Vermont home has a unique rustic contemporary design that required windows to match.
We installed custom large trapezoid windows on top of other new windows with a black interior finish. Support throughout the wall of windows makes it possible to support the weight of the large trapezoids located on top.
The homeowners are thrilled with the look of their new home and the results of their windows and doors.
