Custom Bay Window & Entry Door Update Essex Split-Level Ranch
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Vermont
on February 20, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Essex, VT
Age of Structure:
27
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room and front entrance
Products Used:
This couple has been on a mission to update their home oasis into a retiree's dream. Our installation team created a larger opening in the living room of this split-level ranch with a custom bay window.
We created a seat board with depth on the large bay window, which is something the homeowners were seeking. The wood frame and trim accentuates their flooring and ties the room together nicely. The larger opening has totally changed the natural light in this heavily-used location!
The homeowners also added a new wood entry door to enhance to complement the new bay window and further enhance the curb appeal.
