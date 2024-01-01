Vermont Front Doors
Durable Front Entry Doors for Vermont Homes
From the shores of Lake Champlain to The Green Mountain Forest, traditional-style architecture and classic New England charm abound in Vermont. Notably, farmhouses, Cape Cod-style, Queen Anne-style and Colonial revival homes are among the traditional styles found in The Green Mountain State.
With a mean state temperature of 43º F, front doors in Vermont have to do more than just look good, they need to keep homes comfortable and protected from the elements. Thanks to advances in entry door technology, homeowners can enjoy energy efficiency whether they opt for a fiberglass or steel front door. Many homeowners enjoy the look of traditional entry doors on traditional-style homes, but with so many customizations available today, there are nearly limitless options to create a one-of-a-kind front door that matches your home and is a reflection of your personal style.
Commonly known as: exterior front doors, entry door, entrance door, front entry door
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Front Door with Sidelights
Fiberglass Front Doors
Victorian Front Doors
Vermont Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Winter Weather
Fiberglass Doors
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.