Vermont Front Doors

From the shores of Lake Champlain to The Green Mountain Forest, traditional-style architecture and classic New England charm abound in Vermont. Notably, farmhouses, Cape Cod-style, Queen Anne-style and Colonial revival homes are among the traditional styles found in The Green Mountain State.

With a mean state temperature of 43º F, front doors in Vermont have to do more than just look good, they need to keep homes comfortable and protected from the elements. Thanks to advances in entry door technology, homeowners can enjoy energy efficiency whether they opt for a fiberglass or steel front door. Many homeowners enjoy the look of traditional entry doors on traditional-style homes, but with so many customizations available today, there are nearly limitless options to create a one-of-a-kind front door that matches your home and is a reflection of your personal style.

