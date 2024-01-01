<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Vermont Front Doors

Durable Front Entry Doors for Vermont Homes

From the shores of Lake Champlain to The Green Mountain Forest, traditional-style architecture and classic New England charm abound in Vermont. Notably, farmhouses, Cape Cod-style, Queen Anne-style and Colonial revival homes are among the traditional styles found in The Green Mountain State. 

With a mean state temperature of 43º F, front doors in Vermont have to do more than just look good, they need to keep homes comfortable and protected from the elements. Thanks to advances in entry door technology, homeowners can enjoy energy efficiency whether they opt for a fiberglass or steel front door. Many homeowners enjoy the look of traditional entry doors on traditional-style homes, but with so many customizations available today, there are nearly limitless options to create a one-of-a-kind front door that matches your home and is a reflection of your personal style.

Commonly known as: exterior front doors, entry door, entrance door, front entry door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Front Door with Sidelights

Entry door systems with glass are a common sight on traditional-style homes. Cape Cod-style homes in particular, like many of those found around Shelburne, are known for their symmetrical front doors with sidelights. A narrow, vertical glass panel on one or both sides of a door, sidelights allow natural light to flood an entryway. Sidelights might only have glass in 1/4 of the panel or they may be full-length.

Fiberglass Front Doors

While wood might have been the only entry door material available to the early settlers of Vermont, many homeowners today appreciate the curb appeal and durability fiberglass entry doors provide. Fiberglass front doors provide excellent energy efficiency and are capable of withstanding extreme fluctuations in temperature — especially helpful in a climate like Vermont’s.

Victorian Front Doors

Queen Anne-style homes, like those found in Battleboro’s Canal Street-Clark Street Historic district commonly featured grand entryways, including double exterior doors and decorative glass. Pella entry doors are available in single and double configurations with multiple finish colors and decorative glass options, so homeowners can customize the Victorian front door of their dreams.

Vermont Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Doors with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.

Winter Weather

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Help protect your door from the elements with a storm door from Pella.

Fiberglass Doors

For good insulation and protection from drafts and leaks, choose fiberglass entry doors.

