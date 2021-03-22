<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Hadley Homeowner Upgrades to Casement Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Vermont

on March 22, 2021

Before

Before photo of previous living room windows

After

Exterior view of new living room windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Hadley, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1967

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Kitchen, Living Room, Bedrooms, Office, and Bathroom

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows

The owner of this Hadley home wanted new windows to match the color of the interior, while switching the exterior color to Poplar White. The homeowner also made the decision to switch their bedroom windows to two-wide casement windows, in addition to two-wide large windows in the living room.

The project went off without a hitch and was completed in two days.

Project Gallery

