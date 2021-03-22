Hadley Homeowner Upgrades to Casement Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Vermont
on March 22, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Hadley, MA
Age of Structure:
1967
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen, Living Room, Bedrooms, Office, and Bathroom
Products Used:
The owner of this Hadley home wanted new windows to match the color of the interior, while switching the exterior color to Poplar White. The homeowner also made the decision to switch their bedroom windows to two-wide casement windows, in addition to two-wide large windows in the living room.
The project went off without a hitch and was completed in two days.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.