Historic Farmhouse's Character is Updated and Preserved

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Vermont

on May 26, 2020

Before

old wood window before

After

after windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Vermont

  • Age of Structure:

    1846

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living room

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows

This Vermont homeowner has a very old farmhouse originally built in 1846. Built with lots of character and ornate details, the homeowner was wanting to preserve as much character as possible while upgrading their windows. For this project, this included the style of the windows, the look and aesthetics, also all interior trim needed to be kept intact.

The main challenge of this project was to keep the overall preservation of the house intact. With the Architect Series double-hung windows with removable grills we were able to give the customer the beautiful historic look. Our team was also able to install the windows from the exterior leaving all interior trim intact. As you can see in the pictures the interior trim on these windows would be almost impossible to recreate. The homeowner is very pleased with this project and will be looking to install additional replacement windows in their home soon.

Before

close up before

After

after up close

