When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Popular home styles and trends in Vermont
Contemporary styles are gaining popularity for homes across Vermont from the Berkshires to the ski towns. Individuals building new homes are choosing popular wood framed windows in modern finishes like black and gray. Large expanses of glass in both windows and patio doors are commonly featured across the back of new construction homes to make the most of the beautiful scenery and connect the inside to the outside. If your home taste trends are modern, consider opting for transom-topped windows rather than a more traditional curved or arched look without sacrificing natural light.
Pella Windows & Doors of Vermont works with you and your builder or architect. We consider both interior and exterior design to bring focus to outdoor spaces through enhanced patio door configurations. The specialized team can give advice on the exterior and interior sightlines, building codes, energy efficiency, and ventilation as well as design style and color coordination.
View new construction projects in Vermont
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
