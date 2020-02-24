Contemporary Windows and Patio Doors Showcase Skyline from One Lakeview Apartments

A contemporary design is enhanced by fiberglass windows, showcasing the stunning sights of Lake Champlain and the Adirondacks beyond.

Many portions of the building rise over 80 feet into the air before apartments start. A low-maintenance material that fit the contemporary high-rise design was required. The low-maintenance Pella Impervia fiberglass fixed and casement windows feature black frames and high design pressure ratings.

The building also features fiberglass entry doors and wood patio doors.

Photography: Adam Pouliot