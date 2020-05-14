Outdated Bay Window Gets an Upgrade
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Vermont
on May 14, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
South Burlington, VT
Age of Structure:
1975
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room
Products Used:
The customer was looking for an inexpensive option with minimal maintenance with all white as the color choice. The homeowner looked throughout their neighborhood and liked the fixed center window with double-hung windows on the side.
The unique challenge of this project was the installation aspect and to change the bay window to a fixed window.
Before
After
