Outdated Bay Window Gets an Upgrade

Pella Windows & Doors of Vermont

on May 14, 2020

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    South Burlington, VT

  • Age of Structure:

    1975

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living room

  • Products Used:

    Vinyl Windows

The customer was looking for an inexpensive option with minimal maintenance with all white as the color choice. The homeowner looked throughout their neighborhood and liked the fixed center window with double-hung windows on the side.

The unique challenge of this project was the installation aspect and to change the bay window to a fixed window. 

Before

bay window before

After

fixed window after

