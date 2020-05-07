Replacement Wood Windows Enhance Lakeside View

This Vermont customer was looking to replace almost all the windows facing the lake side of his property as extensive rain and wind coming off the lake had caused serious damage to his windows. The customer wanted to keep the beautiful views of the lake in tact with a product that was efficient. He also liked the idea of between-the-glass blinds and wanted to make sure everything was installed properly.

Lots of glass is essential for capturing stunning lake views, but this lets a lot of sunlight into the home, which isn't always welcome. The Pella® Lifestyle Series triple-pane window with between-the-glass blinds fit the customers request perfectly. This product has incredible performance metrics, the blinds in the glass to block the sun when desired. Using a combination of casement, awning and fixed windows, we were able to maximize the views of beautiful Lake Champlain.

The main challenge of this project was the installation. With several odd shaped windows, large windows on second floor or higher, major damage and installing windows wrapped under sky lights, this was not your typical installation. All these challenges our Pella team took on and did a fantastic job installing the windows. The homeowner was incredibly pleased to see how precise our installers were.