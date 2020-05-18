<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Updated Vinyl Windows Improve Curb Appeal

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Vermont

on May 18, 2020

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Vermont

  • Age of Structure:

    1858

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Bedrooms, kitchen, and living room

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Vinyl 250 Series Double Hung

The homeowner was looking for a high-quality vinyl window that would well outlast the cheap vinyl windows we were replacing. After discussing with Pella professionals, the homeowner chose Pella 250 Series Vinyl windows.

The homeowner was looking for getting rid of the grilles with the new windows to maximize as much natural light as possible. The homeowner was also looking for a maintenance-free approach to their windows so for the exterior, Pella professionals added aluminum cladding to the exterior frame of the home. Now all old wood trim is covered up and will not be hit by the hard Vermont weather as time goes on.

Before

double hung window with broken seal

After

double hung window exterior side view
updated vinyl windows exterior

