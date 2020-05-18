Updated Vinyl Windows Improve Curb Appeal
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Vermont
on May 18, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Vermont
Age of Structure:
1858
Area of Structure Involved:
Bedrooms, kitchen, and living room
Products Used:
Double-Hung Windows and Vinyl 250 Series Double Hung
The homeowner was looking for a high-quality vinyl window that would well outlast the cheap vinyl windows we were replacing. After discussing with Pella professionals, the homeowner chose Pella 250 Series Vinyl windows.
The homeowner was looking for getting rid of the grilles with the new windows to maximize as much natural light as possible. The homeowner was also looking for a maintenance-free approach to their windows so for the exterior, Pella professionals added aluminum cladding to the exterior frame of the home. Now all old wood trim is covered up and will not be hit by the hard Vermont weather as time goes on.
Before
After
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.