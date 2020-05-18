Updated Vinyl Windows Improve Curb Appeal

The homeowner was looking for a high-quality vinyl window that would well outlast the cheap vinyl windows we were replacing. After discussing with Pella professionals, the homeowner chose Pella 250 Series Vinyl windows.

The homeowner was looking for getting rid of the grilles with the new windows to maximize as much natural light as possible. The homeowner was also looking for a maintenance-free approach to their windows so for the exterior, Pella professionals added aluminum cladding to the exterior frame of the home. Now all old wood trim is covered up and will not be hit by the hard Vermont weather as time goes on.