250 Series Vinyl Means No Hassle for Sandy Hook Homeowner

For this project in Sandy Hook, we were tasked with replacing the bay window in the kitchen using a low-maintenance material. Pella's 250 Series vinyl is a tried-and-true choice that just made sense. Durable and energy efficient, the homeowner won't need to think about these windows aside from when he's admiring the view.

The bay window consists of one large picture window in the center and single-hung windows on either side. Many homeowners only raise the bottom sash of their windows, so opting for single-hung as opposed to double-hung was a cost-saving decision. The owner of the property is happy with the results of this project.