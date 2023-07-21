Fiberglass and Vinyl Upgrades Add Energy Efficiency in Barhamsville

Here's a recent project in Barhamsville, which involved the replacement of several sets of hinged and sliding doors throughout the home in various styles. The focal point is the three-panel sliding glass door from our 250 Series line of vinyl products, which leads into the office, but we also installed several fiberglass entry doors throughout as well. Since everything manufactured by Pella is built to order, there are numerous ways to fill a space like this. The homeowner in this case opted for something which was energy efficient, offered great visibility and wouldn't swing into the room, taking up space. He is very pleased with how it turned out.