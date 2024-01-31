<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
250 Series Vinyl Windows Installed in Phases

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on January 31, 2024

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Richmond, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1996

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front side and left side of the home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Vinyl Windows, and 250 Series Vinyl

Here's a replacement project in Richmond that we tackled in two separate phases, with one more still to go. This isn't super unusual -- we often run into projects that involve doing only a portion of the windows to get started, and then finishing up the remainder at the homeowners' convenience. So don't hesitate to reach out to your closest Pella Virginia showroom if that sounds like your project!

