250 Series Vinyl Windows Installed in Phases
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on January 31, 2024
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1996
Area of Structure Involved:
Front side and left side of the home
Products Used:
Double-Hung Windows, Vinyl Windows, and 250 Series Vinyl
Here's a replacement project in Richmond that we tackled in two separate phases, with one more still to go. This isn't super unusual -- we often run into projects that involve doing only a portion of the windows to get started, and then finishing up the remainder at the homeowners' convenience. So don't hesitate to reach out to your closest Pella Virginia showroom if that sounds like your project!
Project Gallery
